Charles "Charlie" Justiss Shifflett, 85, Colorado City, went to be with his Lord and Savior, he passed away at his home in Colorado City on Sunday, December 29, 2019.
Charlie was born on May 4, 1934 in Longworth Texas to Calvin and Ida Minnie Gaulker Shifflett.
Charlie was a man who loved his God, his family, playing music, golfing, the Dallas Cowboys, and going R.V'ing. For many years people knew him as the Coca-Cola man as he was the person who would sell, distribute, and deliver fresh Cokes all over the area. After retiring from that job he spent 7 years working in a body shop. He was a well-known accomplished musician, he had played at the for 57 years and at his church for 10 years. Charlie had been married 3 times, first he married Alva Aiken in 1952, they spent many years together and raised a family with 2 kids, then in 1974 he married Jackie Rainey, they had a son together, after that he found Brenda Moore the love of his life and married her in 1988 and they spent their days raising their fur-babies together. In his spare time when he wasn't doing the things he loved the most Charlie loved doing his yardwork, tinkering in his shop, and in his younger years racing cars.
Charlie is survived by his wife Brenda Shifflett of Colorado City sons James Shifflett and wife Linda of Fredricksburg, Texas and Chris Shifflett and wife Jodi of Portales New Mexico, and by a daughter Charlene Shifflett of Suwanee Georgia. He is also survived by his grandchildren Collin, Corrie, Misty, Charles, Rodney, Teresa, and Richard, By his great-grandchildren; Mercedez, Colby, Nicholas, Ricky, Jayden, Gage, James, Madalyn, Millie, Bayleigh, Braxton, Brayden, Haylee, and Emma, and by his great-great-grandchildren; Lexus, Sierra, Maci, Delilah, Jaci, and Ryder, as well as by his fur-babies Hershey, Snicker, Reese, and Kali.
A funeral service for Charlie will be held on Thursday, January 2 at 2p.m. at New Life Bible Ministry with Brother James Williams officiating, burial will follow at the Handley Cemetery.
The family will be present at the church from 1-2 pm to receive friends.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Kiker Seale Funeral Home, those wishing may share a memory by visiting www.kikerseale.com
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Jan. 2, 2020