Chester Eli Cunningham, 88, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019. Funeral services for Chester will be on Monday, February 18,2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Broadway Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Palava Cemetery in Fisher County. Reverend Chris Stephens will be officiating services. A family visitation will be held on Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M.

Chester was born on March 14,1930 in Abilene, Texas to parents Bill and Eula Cunningham. He married Shirley Delores Jennings on September 4,1951 in Seminole, Texas. Chester joined the United States Air Force during the Korean War, where he served for 3 years. He was a member of Broadway Baptist Church for 50 years. He lived in Sweetwater for 65 plus years. Chester worked for Sweetwater Cotton Oil Company. He worked for Texas State Technical College for many years, where he ended up retiring. He then went back to work at White Wing Petroleum. Chester was a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason and member of Sweetwater Masonic Lodge #571 and was also a member of Eastern Star. He loved his cows. Chester never missed an episode of Gunsmoke, he also loved westerns. Chester planned on totally retiring at 90 years old.

Survivors are: Sons: Max Cunningham of Sweetwater, Sam Cunningham of Sweetwater. Grandchildren: Brandy Cunningham-Martin and husband Arthur of San Angelo,TX Amanda Kay Cunningham of Boise, Idaho, Jasmine Santos of Lubbock, TX, Tabitha Santos of Florida, Ely Cunningham of Sweetwater, Scott Cunningham of Sweetwater, Emily Jimenez and husband Miguel of Lewisville, TX, Jacob Cunningham of Sweetwater, 13 Great-Grandchildren.

Chester was preceded in death by: Wife: Shirley Delores Jennings, Parents: Chester and Eula Cunningham, Sons: Danny Cunningham and C.E. Cunningham, Daughter: Sandra Santos.

Pallbearers will be: Arthur Martin, Max Cunningham, Dennis Oar, Jim McKensie, Ronald Bewley, Brian Freida and Sweetwater Mason's from Masonic Lodge #571.

In lieu of flower, family request donations be made to 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa ,Florida 33607 Online condolences may be made at [email protected] .