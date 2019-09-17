|
A rosary will be held 7:00 P.M., Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home Chapel recited by Deacon David Mendez. Holy Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Parish with Father Nilo Nalugon
officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories. Arrangements are under the direction of Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home.
Christopher was born on March 21, 1986 in Sweetwater, Texas to Irma DeLeon.
He was a Catholic. Christopher was a avid wrestling fan. He was a great and loving father and brother. He is survived by his daughter, Remara Salinas of Sweetwater, Texas; mother, Irma DeLeon of Sweetwater, Texas; brother Armando DeLeon of Sweetwater, Texas; grandfather, Ildefonso Carrasco of Sweetwater, Texas; uncles and aunts, Jesus DeLeon, Jr. and wife Erlinda of Sweetwater, TX, Dennis DeLeon, Sr. of Sweetwater, TX, Robert DeLeon of Sweetwater, TX; Rudy DeLeon and wife Maria of Abilene, and Joe DeLeon of Sweetwater, TX;, Ortencia DeLeon of Abilene, TX; Gloria Sarabia of Sweetwater, TX; Sara Ruiz and husband Pete of Abilene, Texas and Cindy DeLeon of Sweetwater, TX, numerous cousins, great aunts and uncles, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Irene DeLeon Carrasco, grandfather, Jesus DeLeon, and aunt, Juanita DeLeon. Pallbearers will be Danny Sarabia, Joe Angel Reyna, Jr., Fabian Reyna, Santiago Reyna, Dennis DeLeon, Noe Munoz, Patrick Reyna, and Isaac Parra.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Sept. 17, 2019