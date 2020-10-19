1/1
Christopher Wayne Scates
1985 - 2020
Christopher Wayne Scates, age 35, passed away on Saturday, October 10th, 2020.
A Celebration of Life Service will be on Saturday, October 24th, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Calvary Baptist Church Snyder with Mr. Matthew Stidham officiating.
Mr. Scates was born on April 4th, 1985 in Berwyn, Illinois to Geron Scates and Linda Mertens.
He is survived by
Fiance, Ashely Jeter of Snyder, TX;
Daughter, Ava Torma of Newton, IL;
3 Sons, Bobby Cotter, Garrett Cotter and Gabriel Jeter, all of Snyder, TX;
Unborn Daughter, Lela Scates;
Father, Geron Scates and wife Amy of Ira, TX;
Mother, Linda Mertens of Newton, IL;
5 Brothers, Andrew Scates and wife Emily of Rossville, IL, Joe Scates and wife Teresa of Superior, WI, David Scates of Hidalgo, IL, Paul Degand and wife Sandi of Newton, IL and Michael Degand and wife Monica of Newton, IL;
3 Sisters, Brinleigh Scates of Snyder, TX, Virginia Degand of Newton, IL and Belinda Degand-Kubicki and husband Joe of Stickney, IL;
and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Even though Chris and his wife Cristina Araujo were separated, for several years, they still remained friends.
He was preceded in death by Paternal Grandfather, Wayne Scates; Paternal Grandmother Janice (Jones) Scates; Maternal Grandfather, Val Mertens; Maternal Grandmother, Florence (Hardy) Mertens; and Aunt, Linda (Scates) Hopper.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.millerfamilyfuneralhome.com

Published in Sweetwater Reporter from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
