|
|
Chuck Conner Raper, 57, passed away at Hendrick Medical Center Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Graveside services will be 2 P.M. Friday, January 31, 2020 at Sweetwater Cemetery with Rev. Vic Meyer officiating. Burial will follow directed by McCoy Funeral Home. A family visitation will be held from 5 to 7 P.M. Thursday evening at McCoy Funeral Home. Chuck was born July 28, 1962 in Truth or Consequences, NM. His family moved to Roscoe briefly, and then to Sweetwater where he lived until his death. He had worked for M & B oil field service for over 20 years. He was a Loving Son and Devoted Brother and will be dearly missed. He is survived by his mother Ruby Conner of Sweetwater, three sisters, Betty Guelker & husband Eddie Wayne of Sweetwater, Naomi Brown & husband Randy of Sweetwater, Wilda Weldy of Sweetwater, two brothers, James Grace of Monterey, CA, and Frank Weldy of Sweetwater. Also surviving is a special niece, Tarin Watson & husband Daniel of Trent, TX and numerous other special nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Wildy Weldy. Online condolences may be expressed at www. mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Jan. 30, 2020