

Clita S. Herrera, 93, passed away Tuesday March 26, 2019 at Rolling Plains Hospital in Sweetwater. Holy Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 A.M. Friday, March 29, 2019, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church with Father Nilo Nalugon officiating. Interment will follow in the Hobbs (Fisher County) Cemetery directed by McCoy Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 7 P.M. Thursday evening in McCoy Chapel of Memories. Clita was born to Martin and Maria (DeLeon) Soliz June 8, 1925 in Hobbs, TX (Fisher County). She attended Hobbs High School and married Almarante (AL) Herrera July 17, 1948 in Rotan, TX. She moved to Sweetwater in 1956 where she owned and operated Clita's Beauty Shop at her residence many years before retiring. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. She is survived by a daughter; Gloria Gomez of Sweetwater, a son; Roland Herrera & wife Sharon of Sweetwater, 2 brothers: Fred Soliz & wife Olga of Snyder, TX and Frank Soliz & wife Irene of Abernathy, TX, 5 grandchildren: Christopher Gomez, Amy Furr, Monica Gomez, Ashley Tobin, Adrian Gomez, 4 great grandchildren; Alex Gomez, Alicia Gomez, Krystian Gomez, Brittain Tobin. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Almarante Herrera (7-24-1996), a brother Martin Soliz, 3 sisters: Janie Roa, Frances Lopez, Molly Valverde, and her son-in-law Raymond Gomez. Pallbearers will be Butch Roa, Dale Roa, Jimmy Herrera, Krystian Gomez, Louis Soliz, Jaime Soliz. Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Mar. 27, 2019