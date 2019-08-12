|
Connie (Kelso) Groff passed away peacefully with family at her side on August 3, 2019 at Nolan Nursing and Rehab in Sweetwater, Texas. She was born in San Antonio, Texas on July 28, 1947 and spent her childhood in South Texas. She called West Texas, particularly Sweetwater, her home since the late 1970's.
Connie's career was that of a caregiver at nursing homes and also private care for the elderly and/or disadvantaged. She loved old movies and spending time with family and friends. She will be remembered for her feisty personality, generous heart, collection of knickknacks, and the story regarding her encounter with George Strait, which she never tired of repeating.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents, N.O. Kelso and Maude Herschap Kelso Zimmerman; step-father, Herbert Zimmerman; son, Eddie John Groff; and brother, Rodney Kelso. She is survived by son Kent Schmidt and family of Ada, Oklahoma; son, Allen Schmidt of Seguin, Texas; and numerous other family members and friends.
Connie's family wishes to give special thanks to the staff at Nolan Nursing and Rehab who treated her like family and loved her as one of their own.
Graveside services will be held in Orange Grove, Texas, at a later date.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Aug. 11, 2019