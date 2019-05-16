Consuelo L. "Connie" Caballero, age 73, of Sweetwater passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019 in San Angelo, Texas. Holy Mass of Christian Burial will be at 9:00 A.M. Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church with Father Nilo Nalugon officiating. Interment will follow at Sweetwater Cemetery under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. A Prayer Vigil will be at 6:30 P.M. on Wednesday with Rosary at 7:00 P.M. recited by Deacon David Mendez. Connie was born July 12,1945 in Charlotte, Texas to the late Edwardo V. and Ramona (Badillo) Longoria. She had worked at Village Market in Sweetwater in the Deli for many years, had lived in Marble Falls for the past 15 years and was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Parish. Connie is survived by her daughter; Juanita Garcia of Marble Falls, Texas, son; Joe Luis Garcia of Colby, Kansas, step-daughter; Norma Rae Guzman of Sweetwater, step-son; Angel Caballero of Sweetwater, sisters; Ester L. Vasquez of Austin, Estella Longoria of Sweetwater, seven grandchildren, seven step- grandchildren, several great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by three brothers. Pallbearers will be Reyes Garcia, Sr., Reyes Garcia, Jr., Moses Garcia, Jose Garcia, Jake Rivera Myles Stevens, Ezra Martinez, Rene Araguz and Stephen Longoria. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com. Published in Sweetwater Reporter on May 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary