Coralyn Denise (Hefner) Torres, age 59, of Lubbock, Texas, (Former Resident of Sweetwater, Texas), passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at University Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas.

Per her wishes, her body will be cremated. A memorial service will be held

2:00 P.M., Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home

Chapel with Rev. Larry Holder officiating. Arrangements are under the

direction of Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home.

Coralyn was born on August 30, 1961 in Sweetwater, Texas to John B. (Jelly)

and Patsy Ruth (Armstrong) Hefner. She graduated from Sweetwater High

School. She was a Methodist. She worked as an administrative assistant

for The Reeves Company which eventually became Key Energy Services. She was employed there for twenty nine years. She had an aneurysm in March 2011 which left her disabled until her death.

Coralyn resided at Windmill Village Nursing and Rehab facility in Lubbock, Texas for the past 2 l/2 years years. She was loved by all who took care of

her. She was a real cut-up and left them in tears laughing. She was a master jokester. She will certainly be missed.

She is survived by two sons, Jordan Torres of Lubbock, Texas and Rhett Torres of Farmers Branch, Texas, five sisters, Carol Edwards and husband Larry of Richmond, Texas, Ann Dunlap of Lubbock, Texas, Patricia Thompson and husband Perry of Josephine, Texas, Brenda Kesterke and husband Ron of

Cypress, Texas, and Robbie Cole and husband David of Shiner, Texas, sister-in-law, Melody Hefner of Sweetwater, Texas and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John B. (Jelly) and Patsy Ruth Hefner, brother, John (Bo) Hefner, and niece Audrey.

