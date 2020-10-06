Cruz Castro Diaz, 84, of Sweetwater, TX passed away at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene, TX, Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Holy Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church (Holy Spirit Catholic Parish) with Father Nilo Nalugon officiating. Burial will follow in the Sweetwater Cemetery directed by McCoy Funeral Home. A Prayer Vigil will be Monday, evening, October 5, at 6:30 P.M. and Rosary at 7:00 P.M. at McCoy Chapel of Memories. Cruz was born on Valentine's Day (February 14, 1936) in Roscoe, Texas to Cipriano and Simona (Alvarado) Castro. She was a lifelong resident of Sweetwater and a member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Cruz married Luis Diaz, Sr. on July 8, 1956, in Loraine, Texas. She was a homemaker as well as working at Walls and PPI. Her hobbies were watching the Dallas Cowboys, Crocheting, making tamales, and working as a seamstress. She is survived by two sons, Louis Diaz, Jr. of Sweetwater, and Jeremy Diaz & wife Sandy of Corinth, TX, two daughters, Irene Diaz of Sweetwater and Yolando Galvan and husband Julian of Arlington, TX, two brothers, Frank Castro of San Angelo and Richard Castro and wife Noni of San Angelo, TX, six sisters, Teresa Baldivia & husband Jesse of Sweetwater, Angelena Soto of Hutto, TX,
Margaret Ybarra of Tennessee, Julie Lopez & husband Mike of Abilene, TX, Victoria Castro and Maria Vargas both of Abilene, TX, nine grandchildren, Lori Falcon, Melissa Gutierrez, Brook Crain, Michael Diaz, Marcus Diaz, Stefanie Day, Kira Diaz, Heather Burleson, Paul Galvan. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, three brothers, Joe, Pascual, and Tony Castro, one sister, Juanita Ortega, a great grandchild Alexis Diaz.