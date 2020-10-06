Cynthia LaMae "Cindy" Hewitt, of Groesbeck, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at age 70.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 in the Groesbeck Funeral Home Chapel, followed by burial in Faulkenberry Cemetery in Groesbeck.

Cindy was born May 28, 1950 in Sweetwater, TX to Glenn Curtis Edwards and Bertha Lucille (Rushing) Edwards. She grew up and attended school in Sweetwater.

Cindy married while still in high school, and her son Lance was born in Abilene. She moved with her family to Fort Hood, and then back to San Angelo. She worked in retail sales, and then worked as the receptionist/secretary for a group of doctors at a clinic in San Angelo. Also, she worked nights at the Old Coach Inn to provide for her son.

Cindy met Danny Hewitt who was selling medical supplies at the clinic, and a year later they were married. First, they had a wedding in Roswell, New Mexico where her brother Billy lived, at his insistence. When they moved to Groesbeck, sons Lance and Todd wanted to be part of a local wedding for the couple, so Rev. Tommy Brooks of the United Methodist Church married them at the parsonage.

Cindy and Lance had a culture shock when they moved to Groesbeck, and she missed her Daddy in San Angelo. Lance graduated from Groesbeck High, and Cindy worked at Karner-Phillips in Mexia, in the lingerie department. She made many lasting friendships with the ladies who shopped there, and also began a craft business making little girl's bows. The bow making developed into a full-time business, and she sold them at mall shows all over Texas, making 22 shows a year. Many times Danny was able to help on the weekends, and he also made resin jewelry which was part of their sales. Her customer base grew to include cheerleader bows for 17 high schools in their colors and a gym in Victoria. Cindy began having arthritis in her hands and other medical conditions so that she could not continue to travel with the shows.

It was at the mall shows that they became dear friends with another crafter, Nancy and her husband Joe Alewine. Cindy and Nancy liked to go shopping and eating together while Danny and Joe went to football games.

Cindy became a Groesbeck entrepreneur beginning with a shop on Dr. J.B. Riggs Dr., and then the Old Town Gift Shop on Navasota St. Cindy took many special efforts to please her customers including gift wrapping. She enjoyed talking with people, and loved to brag on her son, Lance and the grandchildren as they were born.

When Danny's Mom was ready to retire from her long years owning and operating Groesbeck Flower Shop, Cindy and Danny entered the flower and gift business and she enjoyed making flower arrangements.

The major back surgeries and hip replacement took its toll on Cindy's health, and in 2004 she suffered a stroke which seriously affected her eyesight. For the past sixteen years, every effort possible was made by Cindy with Danny's help to improve her vision and health conditions. After suffering a major coronary episode earlier Monday, Cindy has finally overcome all her earthly struggles and now is at peace.

Cindy was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Lucille Edwards; her uncle Robert Edwards and aunt Angela Edwards; her sister, Barbara; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Herbert James "Goober" and Mary Hewitt; sister-in-law, Nita Gay; and a brother-in-law, Bill Smith.

She is survived by her husband, Danny Hewitt of Groesbeck; son, Lance Allen Browning of Tyler; grandsons, Trenton Browning and Nicholas Browning of Tyler; Danny's children, Todd Hewitt of Tallahasse, FL and Jennifer Love Hewitt of California, and their children; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bobby and Myong Edwards of San Angelo and Billy and Virginia Edwards of Pecos and her nieces and nephews; cousins, Steve Edwards of Michigan and Kim and husband JoJo Rodriguez of Odessa; and many other extended family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store