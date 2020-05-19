Dan Wilburn Foust
1937 - 2020
Dan Dan Foust passed away on May 15, 2020. 
He was born on March 9, 1937, to William "Bill" David and Iva Foust in Sweetwater, Texas. Dan married Betty Setzer on July 27, 1956, in Sterling City, Texas. They were married 63 years. 
Dan and his wife Betty were owners of Dandy Fence Co. and Dandy Western Wear on Interstate 20 in Sweetwater. He retired in 2002 and sold Dandy Western Wear to his son Marty and wife, Lori. Dan and his wife, moved to Lubbock where they resided until his death on May 15, 2020. 
Survivors include his wife, Betty; his only child, Marty Dan Foust (Lori); grandchildren, Haleigh Foust of Austin, Hunter Dan Foust of Sweetwater; great-grandchild, Noah Foust; sisters, Bonnie Brown (Orvel) and Ellen Peiser of Dallas; two special nephews and their wives, David McDonald (Gretchen), Gary Brown (Karen); and special niece, Ann Ratliff. 
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Iva Foust; and brother, Alfred Foust. 
Memorial donations can be sent to the American Cancer Society or the charity of your choice.

Published in Sweetwater Reporter from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
May 19, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Randy Elmore
Friend
