Daniel Lee Eller born December 6, 1983 in San Angelo, TX. earned his angel wings on September 23, 2019 at his home In Sweetwater TX. His wishes were to be cremated with no further services planned. Arrangements are under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. Daniel was a hardworking, loving man who would do anything for the ones he loved! He loved his Jeep and his dodge trucks but most of all he loved his Motorcycle and being on the open road! He was always up for a new adventure and even if he wouldn't admit it out loud, he said sometimes those adventures scared him but oh boy he loved the thrill! He had huge love for the outdoors and that showed when he married his wife the love of his life in New Mexico in June 2019 and chose the side of a mountain for the beautiful ceremony! Daniel had become a new man of GOD the past couple of years and worked hard to show that! He had such a love for life and what it had to offer. Daniel leaves behind so many that love him including his wife Candi Garrett-Eller, his son Zane Eller of Weatherford TX, bonus children Keegan Garrett of Midland TX, Kinzie, Kambryn, & Kannon Garrett of Sweetwater TX. Mother Sylvia Elders of Austin TX, Father Brent Eller of San Angelo TX, bonus father Rick Miller of Bowie TX, Parents in law Wayne and Teresa Garrett and sister in law Jessica Garrett all of Sweetwater TX. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Sept. 30, 2019