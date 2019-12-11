|
Daniel Alcala, 58,of Big Spring, TX, formerly of Sweetwater, TX, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 in Sulphur, Louisiana after a brief illness. A graveside service will be at 2 P.M. Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Sweetwater Cemetery. Interment will follow directed by McCoy Funeral Home. A Prayer Vigil and Rosary will be recited by David Mendez at 6:30 and 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, at McCoy Chapel of Memories in Sweetwater. Daniel was born August 8, 1961 in Sweetwater, TX to Brigido and Mary (Vasquez) Alcala. He attended Sweetwater High School. He was an Electrician. He had lived in Big Spring the past 16 years after leaving Sweetwater. He is survived by two daughters, Christina Menchaca, and Saprina Martinez & husband Stefan all of Big Spring, three sons, Timothy Alcala, Adam Contreras, Joseph Contreras and wife Kendra all of Big Spring, his Mother Mary Alcala of Sweetwater, TX and several grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his Father and a brother Joe Alcala. Online condolences may be expressed at [email protected].
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Dec. 9, 2019