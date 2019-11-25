Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCoy Funeral Home Inc
401 E 3rd St
Sweetwater, TX 79556
(325) 235-8666
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Seals
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Wayne Seals


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Wayne Seals Obituary
Daniel Wayne Seals, 66, passed away at his residence in Sweetwater November 21, 2019. His wishes were cremation. A Memorial Service will be held at 10 A.M. on December 14, 2019, at Lamar Street Baptist Church in Sweetwater. Rev. Daniel Norton will officiate directed by McCoy Funeral Home. Daniel was born September 25, 1953 in Kingman, KS. He married LaNita Lynn Heiskell June 15, 2000 in Sweetwater, TX. Daniel lived in Sweetwater since 1982. He was a Paramedic and Fireman before retiring after 22 yrs. of service for the City of Sweetwater. Daniel was a member of the First Christian Church in Sweetwater. He was a avid golfer loved his 1955 Ford Fairlane. Survivors include his wife Lynn Seals of Sweetwater, a son Jared Seals & wife Kellie of Sweetwater, a step son Jordan Mills and step-daughter Shelbie Mills both of Atlanta, Georgia, two sisters, Threcia Bates of Sweetwater and Deborah Gossett & husband Rick of Choctaw, OK, and two grandchildren, Nolan Seals and Leah Seals both of Sweetwater. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter Daniel and Paula Yvonne (Cabiness) Seals. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McCoy Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -