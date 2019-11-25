|
|
Daniel Wayne Seals, 66, passed away at his residence in Sweetwater November 21, 2019. His wishes were cremation. A Memorial Service will be held at 10 A.M. on December 14, 2019, at Lamar Street Baptist Church in Sweetwater. Rev. Daniel Norton will officiate directed by McCoy Funeral Home. Daniel was born September 25, 1953 in Kingman, KS. He married LaNita Lynn Heiskell June 15, 2000 in Sweetwater, TX. Daniel lived in Sweetwater since 1982. He was a Paramedic and Fireman before retiring after 22 yrs. of service for the City of Sweetwater. Daniel was a member of the First Christian Church in Sweetwater. He was a avid golfer loved his 1955 Ford Fairlane. Survivors include his wife Lynn Seals of Sweetwater, a son Jared Seals & wife Kellie of Sweetwater, a step son Jordan Mills and step-daughter Shelbie Mills both of Atlanta, Georgia, two sisters, Threcia Bates of Sweetwater and Deborah Gossett & husband Rick of Choctaw, OK, and two grandchildren, Nolan Seals and Leah Seals both of Sweetwater. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter Daniel and Paula Yvonne (Cabiness) Seals. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Nov. 25, 2019