Danny Lujan
1957 - 2020
Danny Lujan 63, of Sweetwater passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at his residence. Holy Mass of Christian Burial will be 3:00 P.M. Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church with Father Nilo Nalugon officiating. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. A prayer vigil and rosary recited by Deacon David Mendez will be 6:30 P.M. Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the funeral home. Danny was born January 20, 1957 in Hamlin, TX to the late Fermin and Frieda Lujan. He married Ofelia Vargas on July 25, 1976 in Sweetwater. Danny worked for over forty years in the Oilfield Well Service. Danny is survived by his wife Ofelia Lujan of Sweetwater; sons Jose Lujan and wife Elizabeth of Fort Worth, TX., Danny Lujan and wife Amy of Roscoe, TX., Rogelio Cantu, Jr. and wife Debbie of Killeen, TX; daughter April Rivera of Sweetwater; brothers Fermin Lujan, Jr. and wife Misty of Sweetwater., Gilbert Lujan and wife Margaret of Big Spring, TX., Jimmy Lujan of Houston, TX; sisters Louisa Pena and husband Chris of Hamlin, TX., Celia Perez of Hamlin, TX., Linda Gutierrez of Abilene, TX., Alice Zimmerman of Sweetwater; five granddaughters, two grandsons and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and son James Lujan in 2012. Pallbearers will be Patrick Lujan, Bucky Lujan, Joe David Lujan, Stevie Lujan, Justin Lujan, Danny Chad Lujan, Rogelio Cantu. Honorary Pallbearers will be Xavier Lujan and Benicio Lujan. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.

Published in Sweetwater Reporter from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Vigil
06:30 PM
McCoy Funeral Home Inc
NOV
25
Mass of Christian Burial
03:00 PM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
McCoy Funeral Home Inc
401 E 3rd St
Sweetwater, TX 79556
(325) 235-8666
