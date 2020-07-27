Danny R. Coker passed away July 19th, 2020 at 73 years of age in his home in Roby Texas. He was born on May 22, 1947 in Rotan Texas to Denziel L Coker and Lucille Myrle Parsons. Danny attended Monterey High School and achieved his GED while in the military. He served in the Marine Corps from 1965-1969. While serving in Vietnam, his unit established the Khe Sanh Military Base. Danny completed the Border Patrol Academy in 1971. During his career, he served as a Border Patrol Agent and advanced to Senior Special Agent with the Federal Drug Enforcement Task Force. He retired from the Department of Justice in March 1999. Danny was very athletic and was active in organized softball, the Law Enforcement Rodeo Association, and loved to play golf. He was a member and officer of the American Legion Post 227 in Roscoe Texas and a lifetime member of the VFW. He was predeceased by both of his parents. Survivors include his children Wendi Fleer, Ryan Coker, and Scott Coker, his grandsons Blake and Tyler Fleer, and Cash James Coker, his brothers and sisters Donald Coker, Darlene Moore, Debbie Trotter, Davey Coker, and Della Jane Tolbert son in law Rob Fleer and daughter in law Jacqueline Coker. He is also survived by multiple nieces and nephews, Great nieces and nephews, and many friends who loved him all dearly. The family would like to thank all who helped in his care, especially Todd Coker, Amy Trotter Wilson, Crystal Coker, and Dave Coker. A memorial service will be held at a later date. McCoy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.