Darla Susan Neeper


1953 - 2020
Darla Susan Neeper Obituary
Darla SuZsan Neeper, 66, formerly of Sweetwater, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in Richardson, Texas. Graveside services will be 2:00 P.M. Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Sweetwater. Rev. Jerry Hendrix will officiate directed by McCoy Funeral Home. Darla was born July 4, 1953 in Sweetwater to Basel Eugene and Susan Estelle (Sharrock) Neeper. She was a retired Librarian working in education most of life. She was a graduate of Sweetwater High School and attended North Texas State University where she received a Master Degree. She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church. Darla lived in Richardson the past eight years, in Merkel, TX from 1995-2012, and in Sweetwater before that. Darla will be remembered for her great love of dogs and books. She is survived by a niece, Cyndi Fischer and husband Daniel of Pflugerville, TX, a nephew, Russell Neeper and wife Amanda of Richardson, TX, a great niece and nephew, BreeAnn and Blaine Fischer. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Wayland Neeper. The family request in lieu of flowers, please donate to an animal rescue organization or library. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Mar. 6, 2020
