Dave L Ridley 86 of Frisco, TX died Sunday August 25th, 2019 at his home in Frisco, Texas.
Visitation will be held at the McCoy Funeral Home in Sweetwater, Texas, Tuesday August 27th from 6pm-8pm followed by a graveside service at The Garden of Memories in Sweetwater, Wednesday August 28th, at 11am with Reverend Teak Hamilton officiating. Friends are welcome. Dave was born Feb. 18, 1933 in Duncan, Oklahoma, to Dave R. and Ollie Ridley. After graduating from Duncan High School, he graduated the University of Oklahoma, where he was in ROTC. On December 27, 1955 he married J. Frances Jones. Upon graduation from OU, with his accounting degree, he joined the Air Force where he became a pilot and a 1st Lieutenant. After serving, he joined the family business in Duncan, Oklahoma and simultaneously obtained his CPA. In March of 1961 the family expanded their business to Sweetwater, Texas, where Dave, his father, and his brother, Gary, ran the Texas location of the family business. After the meat packing business, he started his public accounting practice. He retired from his accounting practice in 2005. He moved to Frisco to be near family in August of 2015. During Dave's 50 plus years in Sweetwater, he was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church. He served as an officer of the Chamber of Commerce, was on the board of directors for the Texas Bank & Trust, served on the School Board, coached farm league baseball, and worked with the Boy Scouts of America. He was preceded in death by his parents in 1980 and 1982. Survivors include his brother, Gary Ridley and his wife Peggy of Abilene, his wife J. Frances Ridley of 63 years, three children, Sandy Koch and her husband Jeff of Frisco, David Ridley and his wife Melanie of Wolfforth, Mike Ridley and his wife Marlene of Prosper, six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Honorary pallbearers will be Waymon Sowell, Wendell Williams, Wilton Hayes, Dr. Bob Hampton, Jerry Riggs. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Aug. 27, 2019