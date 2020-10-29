Dean Jeffery Forgerson 76, of Sweetwater passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital. Graveside services will be held 1:00 P.M. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Garden of Memories. Military graveside rites will be performed by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard. Interment will follow under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. A visitation will be held 6 to 8 P.M. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the funeral home. Dean was born August 25, 1944 in Roscoe, TX to the late Clarence Jefferson and Mamie Ruth (Petty) Forgerson. He graduated Newman High School in Sweetwater in 1963. He married Geraldine Weatherford on May 18, 1977 in Freeport, TX. Dean was a veteran of the U.S. Navy where he served from 1964 to 1967 as a Fire Control Technician aboard the USS Dewey (DLG-14) during the Vietnam Era. Dean loved woodworking in his spare time as well as riding around on his lawnmower cutting grass and doing yard work. Dean is survived by his wife Geraldine Forgerson of Sweetwater; stepson Charles David Dumas of Sweetwater; stepdaughter Vickie Chehovits and husband Kerry of Richwood, TX; four grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; niece Cindy Cox and husband Terry of Cedar Park, TX; nephew Van Holbrook and wife Jennifer of Bedford, TX; cousins Pat and Rex Walker of Abilene, TX. and Wilford Petty and wife Dorothy of Roscoe, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Nancy Lea Holbrook and stepson William Craig Dumas. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.