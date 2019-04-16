Deana Frances Sharrock McWilliams, age 87, of Roby, Texas (Former longtime resident of Sweetwater, Texas), passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Fisher County Hospital.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M., Friday, April 5, 2019 at Trinity Baptist Church with Rev. Truman Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Palava Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home.

Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 6:00 - 7:30 P.M.

Deana was born on February 14, 1932 in Sweetwater, Texas to Francis Dee and Nannie Ruth Davis Sharrock. She was a 1949 graduate of Newman High School.

She worked as a secretary for T.S.T.C. for many years before retiring. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church.

She is survived by her children, Lana Dee McWilliams Hathaway and husband Dwight of Quitman, Texas, John Michael McWilliams and wife Jolene of Odessa, Texas, Lance Garner McWilliams and wife Terry Lou of Roby, Texas, and Teresa Lynn McWilliams Meysing and husband Mike of Hudson, Colorado; eight grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; and nephews, Fred Sharrock and wife Karen of Sweetwater, TX, David Sharrock and wife Lynn of Lake Kiowa, Texas, and niece, Leigh Ann Weatherred and husband Stan of Levelland, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, F.D.(Dee) and Nannie Ruth Sharrock, brother, Charles Sharrock, and sister-in-law, Peggy Sharrock,

Pallbearers will be Kyle McWilliams, Grady Hathaway, Klay McWilliams, Dustin Bell, John McWilliams, Fred Sharrock and David Sharrock.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Baptist Church, 1503 Crescent Drive, Sweetwater, Texas 79556 or Palava Cemetery, c/o Martha Harvey, 1563 State Hwy 70 South, Sweetwater, Texas 79556. Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary