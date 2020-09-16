1/1
Debbie Kaye (Robinson) Brown
1957 - 2020
Debbie Kaye (Robinson) Brown, 62, of McCaulley, TX, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at University Medical Center in Lubbock, TX. Funeral Services will be at 10 A.M. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at McCoy Chapel of Memories in Sweetwater with Rev. Dwayne Oden officiating. Burial will follow at McCaulley Cemetery directed by McCoy Funeral Home. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5 to 7 P.M. at McCoy Funeral Home. Debbie was born September 27, 1957 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma to William Bill and Joan (Watson) Robinson. She married Roy Holmes
Brown May 20, 1980 in Chickasha, Ok. Debbie was a homemaker and lived in Fisher County since 1989. She is survived by her husband Roy Holmes Brown of McCaulley, TX, two sons: Shane William Davis & wife Jami of Ringland, OK, and Roy Brown, Jr. and wife Jessica of Hamlin, TX, a daughter: Rachel Brown of McCaulley, TX, a sister, Barbara Jones and husband Bobby of Wynnewood, OK, a brother, Ronnie Robinson of McAlester, OK, and eight grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Billy Robinson, and two sisters, Billy Gail Jones and Rhonda Gaye Ashley. Pallbearers will be Shane Davis, Roy Brown, Jr., Austin Davis, Will Davis, Markus Chase, Jace Bromley, Brooklyn Brown. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.

