|
|
Debra Ann Williams, 61, of Sweetwater, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at her home. There will be a memorial service for Debra on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at McCoy Chapel of Memories. Kirk Maberry and Kerry Fortune will be officiating service. There will be a family visitation Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. at McCoy Funeral Home.
Debra was born on July 2, 1958 in Sweetwater, Texas to parents Bill and Lois Killough. She married Monte Williams on July 2, 1980 in Sweetwater. Debra worked for Charlie Burnett for 25 years and at Tripp Construction for many years. Debra loved to watch her son Justin rodeo. She loved to travel and loved to quilt. Debra loved spending time with her grandkids. Debra had many friends and loved each and every one of them.
Survivors are Husband: Monte Williams, Son: Justin Williams and wife Kaytee of Mason, TX, Grandchildren: Lee, Haylee and Stelee all of Mason, TX , Father: Bill Killough and wife Polly of West, TX, and numerous cousins.
Debra was preceded in death by her Mother: Lois Killough, Grandmother: Ruby Miles, Grandmother Killough, Uncle: Larry Miles, Uncle: Kenneth Miles and wife Alice , Aunt: Dorothy Smith and husband Roy.
Arrangements are under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.mccoyfh.com
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Aug. 26, 2019