Dena Zumwalt McDermott 59, passed away Monday, March 11th 2019. Funeral services will be Friday March 15, 2019 at 2:00 PM at McCoy Chapel of Memories with Rev. Jack Pinkerton officiating. Interment will follow in Sweetwater Cemetery directed by McCoy Funeral Home. A family visitation will be Thursday evening at McCoy Funeral Home from 6-8 PM. Dena was born in Baytown, +Texas, August 10.1959 to Richard and Donna Pursley Zumwalt. She was a graduate of Sweetwater High School in 1978. She spent much of her life in Houston, Missouri and Illinois. Dena was a homemaker and worked various jobs, the most recent being Walmart. She was an active member of the Church of God of Prophecy. She is survived by a daughter Dena Christine Kelley and husband Brian of Alton, Illinois, two sons: Dennis Moore Jr. and Joseph McDermott of Pacific, Missouri, her parents; Donna and Lewis Smith of Clyde, Texas, four brothers; Roy Smith and Terri of Alvarado Texas, Roland Zumwalt and Pam of Sweetwater, Texas, Kelly Drake of Alvin, Texas, Robert Smith of Sweetwater, Texas, sister; Grace Way and Andrew of Clyde Texas, Four grandchildren; Megan Cato, Gabe Kelley, Kylie Moore, and Jack Joseph Kelley and two great-grandchildren; Raylan and Avery Cato, and a host of nieces and nephews and special friends: Eddie and Glinda Dorsey, Jandra Neeper, Kelli Kossuth and Rhonda Gaylord. She is proceeded in death by the love of her life, Dennis Moore, her father Richard Zumwalt, a nephew Nathan Way and a niece Reagan Zumwalt. Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Mar. 13, 2019