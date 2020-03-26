|
Ms. Dimple Jean Williams "Heavy D and the Girls", 65, of Sweetwater, passed away of Natural Cause of Death Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene. Ms. Dimple Jean Williams a wife, sister and a spectacular aunt, was a woman of integrity and loyalty, patience, good listener and a strong belief in family unity. She was born March 25, 1954 in Sweetwater, Tx. to Mr. Hill Nora Williams and Ms. Minnie Ola Jackson-Williams. Ms. Dimple Jean worked for Beverly Enterprise at the Sweetwater Nursing Home as a Dietician. She worked at her place of employment until she was no longer able to work. She received her GED, afterwards attending Cisco Jr. College of Abilene, Texas. Ms. Dimple Jean was a Strong Family/friends Supporter. She was respected, loved and admired due to her kind Nurturing Heart. Sunday dinners were most valued moments with family and friends. She enjoyed, bingo, fishing, playing cards and shopping at garage sales. Ms. Dimple Jean's personality was always full of laughter and smiles. Ms. Dimple leaves to mourn Mr. Willie Williams, Husband, Ms. Minnie Ola Williams, Mother, Brothers: Robert Jr. and Laverne Williams of Roscoe, Tx. Sherman Williams, of Sweetwater, Tx., Thurman Williams and Charles Williams of Abilene, Tx., Billy and Peggy Williams of Sweetwater, Tx. and Hillie Ray and Essa Williams of Amarillo, Tx., Sisters: Linda Williams-Johnson and Pearl Mae Williams of Sweetwater, Tx., Donna Kay and Travis Wallace of Roby, TX. and Lounda Bussey, of Sweetwater, Tx. Oldest Nieces: Denise Williams, Evelyn Nicole Morrison, Georgia Williams, Nay Nay Williams, Shayla Williams and India Williams, Oldest Nephews: Robert Williams, Jr., Jonathan Lamar Williams, Jeremey Robert Thompson, Travis (KeKe) Wallace, Jr., Hillie Ray Williams, Jr., Tommy Lamont Williams, Randy Williams and Jerome Williams. Ms. Dimple also had a host of great nephews and nieces. Ms. Dimple Jean is preceded in death with Mr. Hill Nora Williams, father, Lillie Jean Williams, Sister and Nicholas James Williams, Nephew and Allen Johnson, Jr. She Loved God and when feeling well, she often attended service at Holy Temple of Christ Sanctuary with her husband Willie and sometimes attended service with Robert Jr. Williams, her brother at Greater Zion Baptist Church. The Funeral Service will be conducted on Friday, March 27, 2020, 2:00 P.M. at McCoy Chapel of Memories 401 E. Third St., Sweetwater, TX. Ms. Dimple Jean's Homegoing Celebration will be Officiated by Pastor Sharron Brown, Holy Temple of Christ Sanctuary, Sweetwater, Texas. Interment will follow at Roscoe Cemetery under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. Flowers and cards can be delivered at the McCoy Funeral Home. Due to a City Ordinance, following COVID19 the attendance will be limited. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Mar. 26, 2020