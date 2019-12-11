|
Donald Ray "Buddy" Sutton, 81, of Sweetwater passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Hendrick Hospice Care Center in Abilene, Texas. Funeral services will be at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Bethel Assembly Church with Rev. Carter Edmondson officiating. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. A family and friend's visitation will be Friday from 6-8:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Buddy was born November 22, 1938 at Robert Lee, Texas to the late Coe and Mary Virginia (Gibbs) Sutton. He married Linda Sue Gardner February 1, 1958 in Sweetwater. He opened Buddy's Testers in Sweetwater about 46 years ago and was owner and operator. Buddy and Sue lived in Sweetwater most of their lives and he was a past member and officer in the Elks Lodge and was a member of many Calf Roping Associations. Buddy is survived by his wife of 61 plus years; Sue Sutton of Sweetwater, daughters; Kathy Sutton and James of Abilene, Donna Sutton Johnson of Sweetwater, Lynn Sutton of Sweetwater, Brenda Sutton Stevens of Sweetwater, his sister; Wanda Gotcher of Sweetwater, brothers; J.L. Sutton and wife Betty and Bruce Sutton and wife Sharon all of Sweetwater. Buddy has ten grandchildren; Tray Sutton and Lana, Casey Sutton and Tabitha, Mike Smith, Jake Smith and Jessica, Tosha Barnes and Thomas, Tisha Forbes and Toby, Reccie Cox and Truston, Brandt Stevens, Brandon Stevens and Brayden Sutton and fourteen great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son; Danny Ray Sutton, sons-in-law; Darren Stevens and A.J. Johnson, brother; James Edward Sutton and his wife Louise. Pallbearers will be Tom Oliver, Monte Williams, Steve Mahaffey, Faron McCain, Cliff Forbes and Lex Christie. Honorary pallbearers are his grandsons; Brandt Stevens, Brandon Stevens, Jake Smith, Mike Smith, Tray Sutton, Casey Sutton and Brayden Sutton. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Dec. 6, 2019