Donna Irene "Griffing" Giles, age 71, lost her battle with lung cancer on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. She was in the presence of her loving family.
Donna was born on August 21, 1948, to Emil Jay Griffing Jr. of North Carolina and Gwendolyn Halbert-Travis of Blythville, Arkansas. She married the love of her life, Leon Cecil Giles of California in August 1990 and later settled in Streetman, Texas.
Together Leon and Donna lived a "Jack of all Trade" life. During their marriage Donna worked in many positions including real estate, roofing, veterinary tech and in mental health. They also owned several businesses, including A-1 Apartment Locators and Giles Doberman Kennel where they bred, raised and sold registered Dobermans to the surrounding states until Leon's death in 2012. Donna was hardworking and had a generous heart towards people and animals. She loved to crochet as well as host family for the holidays and hoped to someday visit California.
Donna is survived by her children, James "Devon" (Martha) Herd, Sheree Herd and Sha Woodson all of Texas; ten grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; siblings JK Griffing, Carey (Martha) Griffing, William Damon Travis, Brenda Kay Travis and Cynthia Travis Nunn.
She was preceded in death by her father, mother, brother Emil Jay Griffing III, grandmother, grandfather and loving husband Leon.
The family would like those who knew Donna to join us for a come and go Celebration of Life Memorial on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 4PM-10PM at:
Burnett Barn
1301 Elm St, Sweetwater, Texas.
Dinner and dessert will be provided by family and friends
Arrangements are under direction of McCoy Funeral Home
If you would like to send your condolences in the form of cards or flowers, please send those to:
Sheree Herd
825 Broadway St.
Roscoe, Texas 79545
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Oct. 17, 2019