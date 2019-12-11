|
Donnie Lee Le Fever, age 89, passed away in Hermleigh on Saturday, December 7th, 2019.
No Formal Visitation planned. Funeral services will be on Thursday, December 12th, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Roscoe First United Methodist Church, 301 Cypress St., Roscoe, Texas 79545 with Rev. Juanelle Jordan officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Miller Family Funeral Home at Roscoe Cemetery.
Mr. Le Fever was born on February 26th, 1930 in Calumet, Oklahoma to Byron Russell and Alice Lodema (Gill) Le Fever. He had retired from the U.S. Army, after 20 years and was a member of the Roscoe First United Methodist Church.
He is survived by 2 Daughters, Lea Ann Collier and husband Dan and Lori Keeton, both of Hermleigh, TX; 1 Grandson, Jesse Philler and wife Meagan of Mustang, OK; 2 Granddaughters, Shana Bratcher of Lawton, OK and Dana McConnell of Hermleigh, TX; 6 Great-Grandchildren Twin Sister, Dasie Weisenburger of El Reno, OK
He was preceded in death by Parents, Byron Russell and Alice Lodema (Gill) Le Fever; Wife, Irene (Gorden) Le Fever; 2 Sisters and 3 Brothers.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Dec. 10, 2019