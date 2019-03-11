Dorothy Mae Shifflett, 85, started walking the Streets of Gold holding hands with the Love of her life on March 4, 2019. Dorothy was born May 4, 1933 to Frank & Allie (Ratliff) Hines in Sweetwater, TX. Graveside services will be 1:30 Thursday at Sweetwater Cemetery with Rev. Carolyn Easter officiating. Interment will follow directed by McCoy Funeral Home. A family visitation will be Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 P.M. at McCoy Funeral Home. She married Reverend Floyd Shifflett November 17, 1950 in Roby, TX. He passed away January 15, 2012. She was a lifelong resident of Nolan and Fisher Counties. She referred to herself as the preacher's wife and was a homemaker, a beloved mother and grandmother. She was loved.

She loved rocheting and was a lifelong member of the Pentecostal Church. Dorothy is survived by 2 daughters; Carolyn Easter and Samantha Mrazek both of Big Spring, TX, a son: Henry Floyd II & wife Ann of Fayetteville Arkansas, brother: Jesse Hines of Commerce, TX, 2 sisters: Louise Lund of Queen City, TX and Velma Davidson of Avery, TX, 12 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by her husband Floyd, her parents, a son David Shifflett, a daughter Rebecca Shifflett, 5 brothers, 3 sisters, 5 grandsons, 1 granddaughter, and 12 great grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Jake Easter, Steven Estebez, Travis Shifflett, Matthew Shifflett, Christopher Shifflett, Kade Mrazek, Johnny Snyder. Online condolences may be expressed at [email protected] . Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary