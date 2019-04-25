Dorothy Marie (Butler) Wade was born to J. H. and Mollie Butler on April 6, 1927 in Roscoe, TX. She died on April 19th 2019. She, and her husband, J. B. Wade. Jr. lived in Trent, Merkel and Roscoe. The joys of their life were their family and friends. She is survived by two sons: James and wife Charlotte Wade of Asheville, NC, Ronnie and wife Rosanna Wade of Georgetown, TX, a daughter-in-law: Debra Wade of Hobbs, NM, a daughter Brenda Klepper of Sweetwater, TX, seven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and many relations and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, J. B. and son, Eddie .Family would like to thank the nurses, doctors and other staff at Hendricks Collier 5th floor for the loving care given during her short stay Her funeral will be, Wednesday 24th of April at 10:00am, at First Baptist Church in Roscoe with the Reverend David Draper officiating. Services will be under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home of Sweetwater with visitation Tuesday 23rd of April, 6pm to 8pm. Burial will be in Roscoe Cemetery. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Roscoe or to West Texas Rehab in Abilene, TX. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary