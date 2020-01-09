|
Dorothy (Bishop) Richards passed away on Tuesday January 7, 2020 after a brief illness. A private burial will be held at Garden of Memories followed by a memorial service at 11:00am on Friday, January 10, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church in Sweetwater with Rev. Marie Mickey officiating. A visitation will be held for family and friends on Thursday January 9, 2020 from 5:30-7:00pm at Cate- Spencer and Trent Funeral Home in Sweetwater. Arrangements are under the direction of Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home.
Dorothy was born on July 3, 1923 in Trent, Texas to Douglas and Lula Bishop. She was the youngest of 5 children and the only girl. She married Joe Richards on July 21, 1956. Dorothy was a lifelong active member of First Presbyterian Church in Sweetwater and proudly served as an elder for many years. Besides spending time with her family, Dorothy enjoyed cooking, reading and volunteering. No one who knew Dorothy ever wondered where they stood with her, she was always happy to tell them. She was well known for her quick wit, dry sense of humor, fierce independence and unwavering loyalty to those whom she loved. Dorothy is survived by her sons Doug (Betty) Richards of Sweetwater and Edward Richards of Dallas as well as her granddaughter Ashton (Jody) Moody, great grandchildren Kallen and Averi Moody all of Roby. Dorothy also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, her parents and her four brothers.
Pallbearers will be Rick Bishop, Dennis Cumbie, Frankie Firenza, Jody Moody, Carroll Mulanax and Jamie Rivers.
Special thanks to Dr. Jennifer Liedtke, the nursing staff at Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital and Hendrick Hospice.
Memorial contributions can be made to First Presbyterian Church, 1311 McCaulley St., Sweetwater, Texas 79556
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Jan. 9, 2020