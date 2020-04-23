|
|
Doyle Lynn West, of Sweetwater, passed away unexpectedly on April 14th, 2020 at the age of 65. Doyle was born to Clifford "Tallboy" West and Idell Gannon in Andrews, Texas on November 20th, 1954. He was raised in Andrews and Gallup, NM, graduating from Gallup High School in 1973. He was a truck driver by trade, but could out-work just about anybody. Doyle was a free spirit and enjoyed having a good time with the people he loved. He was a loyal friend and loved animals. He would do anything he could to help his friends or an animal in need. It would be hard to find someone as tough as Doyle West. He was known to have ridden a bull or two in his time, survived a rattlesnake bite, and even got kicked in the head by a mule. Rumor has it that the mule broke his leg on Doyle's hard head. In a nutshell, he was hard working, fun loving, loyal, tough, and had a good heart. Doyle was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by 3 sons: Cody West and Cort West, both of Littlefield, and Chad Roberts of Gold Canyon, AZ. 3 daughters: Lacy West and Lindsey Elliott, both of San Angelo, and Leigha West of Sweetwater. 2 sisters: Rita West of San Angelo and Dee Anne West of Moriarty, NM. 17 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren also survive.
In lieu of services, the family will host a visitation and viewing from 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday, April 18th at McCoy Funeral Home in Sweetwater. Social distancing will need to be practiced. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Apr. 17, 2020