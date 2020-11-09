Dr. Drennon Daves, age 88, of Sweetwater, Texas died on November 4, 2020 at Rolling Plains Hospital. He was born on December 5, 1931 in Mineral Wells, Texas.
Dr. Daves was a graduate of Mineral Wells High School. He acquired his bachelor's degree in 1956 and master's degree in 1961 from Hardin-Simmons University, Abilene Texas and received his doctorate degree in 1980 from North Texas State University in Denton, Texas. He established a most successful career in education. Dr. Daves taught and coached in Ranger ISD from 1956-1958, Kermit ISD from 1958-1959, Reagan County ISD in 1959-1961 and Sweetwater ISD in 1961-1964. He served as Sweetwater High School assistant principal from 1964- 1969 and as assistant superintendent from 1969-1971. Dr. Daves was appointed superintendent of schools in Sweetwater from 1971-1974 and from 1979-1989. He also served as superintendent of Paris ISD from 1974-1979. Dr. Daves served in both professional organizations and civic and community organizations. He was a member of the American Association of School Administrators, the Texas Association of School Administrators, the Texas State Teachers Association, the Region XIV Education Service Center Executive Committee, past chairman of the West Central Texas Education Cooperative, and district member and president of the Texas Retired Teachers Association. Dr. Daves was a member and past president of the Sweetwater Rotary Club, member and past director of the Sweetwater Chamber of Commerce, past director of the Nolan County United Fund, member of Sweetwater First Baptist Church, director of the Nolan County Library and director of the Nolan County Appraisal District. Dr. Daves was preceded in death by his wife, Melba Daves, his parents, and one brother, Earl L. Daves and one sister, Alice Counts. Survivors include his wife, Angie Daves of Sweetwater, Texas, daughter, Marsha Otterstedt and husband Jeff of Granville, Ohio, two grandsons, Tyler and Kyle Otterstedt, brothers, John C, Daves and Charles D. Daves, one step-son Danny Fullwood & wife Dawna of Roscoe, one step-daughter Jamie Easley and husband Jason of Grapevine, and two step grandsons, Tait and Ty Fullwood. Services will be held at Sweetwater First Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday November 8, 2020. Rev. Billy Oliver and Rev. Jerry Hendrix will preside with special memories from David Welch. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories in Sweetwater. McCoy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Tyler and Kyle Otterstedt, Tait and Ty Fullwood, Duane Hyde, Roddy Alexander and Michael Hyde. Honorary Pallbearers will be David Welch, Tom Ritchey, Kevin Hutson, Tony Hamm, Tommy Lancaster, Webster Williams and Eddie Puckett. The family would like to thank the employees of Hoyt Place and Dr. Eaker for the love and care given to Drennon the past 4 years and to Hendricks Hospice Care and the Rolling Plains Hospital nursing staff for their kindness during the past week. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.