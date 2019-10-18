|
Dwyght E. Gunn, age 80, of Sweetwater, Texas, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 at his residence.
A celebration of life will be held 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home Chapel with Richard Acuna officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 6:00 - 7:30 P.M..
Dwyght was born on February 23, 1939 in Roscoe, Texas to Leonard E. and Neta
(Porter) Gunn. He graduated from Newman High School in 1957. He married Bettye Annette Mullins on December 23, 1956. Dwyght worked as a carpenter , house painter, and mechanic. He also worked at Flintkote and Domtar and was a self-employed welder for thirteen years. He retired from D.P.C., Inc. in 2005. He was a member of Avondale Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon, sang in the choir and also sang in a gospel quartet. He loved all cars. He built a red tryke and loved to ride it. He was in the naval reserve for 5 1/2 years.
He is survived by his wife, Bettye, two sons, Glyn Gunn (Rebecca) of Nolan, Scottie Gunn (Susan) of Abilene, one daughter, Mitzi Gunn of Sweetwater, six
grandchildren, Crystal Gunn of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Lathen North (Krystal) of Pleasanton, Texas, Jeremy Gunn (Kammie) of Nolan, Texas, Kassie
Gunn and fiance Cresten of Florida, Kelly Gunn of Weatherford, Texas, and Madison Huett of Sweetwater, Texas, two step-grandchildren, Ashlee Fullwood (Jake) of Houston, Texas, and Crystal Krejci of Austin, Texas, eight great grandchildren, Jaci, Hana, Skye Haygen, Kyler, Kaison, Paislie, and Marlie, many nephews and nieces and a long time friend Bobby Teague and many close friends.
He was preceded in death by one son, Kelly Dois Gunn, parents, Leonard and Neta Gunn, and one sister, Darlene Glass.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Avondale Baptist Church, 1405
Hoyt Street, Sweetwater, Texas 79556 or Kindred Hospice of Abilene, 1665 Antilley Rd., Suite 300, Abilene, Texas 79606.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Oct. 14, 2019