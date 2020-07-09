Earline Blueford Gerst, 79, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Sweetwater Healthcare. Funeral Services will be 2 P.M. Saturday, July 11, 2020 at McCoy Chapel of Memories with Pastor Tommy Jackson, Rev. Homer Reddic, Rev. Robert Carey, Rev. Marvin Green, and Rev. Kim Green officiating. Interment will follow in the Sweetwater Cemetery directed by McCoy Funeral Home. A Wake will be held Friday evening starting at 7 P.M. at McCoy Chapel. Earline was born April 20, 1941 in Big
Spring, TX to George and Mozel (Green) Blueford. Earline worked and retired (30 years) from the Sweetwater Independent School District. She was a lifelong resident of Sweetwater and a member of Mount Rose Baptist Church. She is survived by three daughters, Freda Leyba of Ft. Worth, TX, Shannon Meredith & husband James of Arlington, TX, and Willene Gerst of Sweetwater, TX, two brothers, George Bluford and wife Kathy of Sweetwater, TX, Walter Blueford and wife Dorothy of Sweetwater, TX, a sister, Laverne Owens of Sweetwater, TX, seven grandchildren, Felicia Leyba, Dominique Lemmons, Devon Lemmons, Tony Leyba, Tyrone Johnson, Tayha Gerst, Kianna Leyba, and 16 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Hazel McGown and son James Davis. Pallbearers will be Dominique Lemmons, Devon Lemmons, Tony Leyba, Daylin Lemmons, Davion Lemmons, Michael Coleman.