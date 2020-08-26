Earvin Cecil McWhorter made his heavenly journey on August 19, 2020, just one hour before his 58th birthday. He was born to Cecil and Oma McWhorter in Wasco California. Family was everything to Earvin. Earvin had a gift as a master craftsman and could remodel anything. He cherished his years on the football field in high school. Winning many awards, the best one was watching his two boys play later in life. He was employed by Schwerman Trucking for many years. Earvin leaves behind his wife; Sabra, sons; Jeremy, Josh, and his wife Eryn McWhorter, the apple of his eye, grandsons; Rhett and Roan McWhorter, mother; Oma, brother; Eric and wife Dianne and his niece; Amanda McWhorter. He is preceded in death by his father Cecil McWhorter. Dance with the angel's sweet man, so glad we lived life with you in color! Love you. A wake will be held in his honor Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 6:00 pm at Blackwell BBQ in Blackwell, Texas. McCoy Funeral Home of Sweetwater is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.