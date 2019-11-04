|
|
Ellen LaRue (Smith) Giesler, age 84, of Sweetwater passed away October 31, 2019 peacefully at her home. A private family graveside service will be held on Monday, November 4th at 1:00 pm. The service will be at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Sweetwater with Randy Rhoton officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home.
LaRue was born on August 19, 1935 to the late Adlie and Alice Smith in McCalley, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and the love of her life Douglas Giesler, sister Helen "Sissy" Allen & husband Claude, brother Adlie "Bud" Smith Jr., brother Bill Smith & wife Nita, and sister-in-law Patty Smith.
LaRue is survived by her children: Paul Landers & wife Janet of Georgetown, Texas, Linda McKenzie & husband Jim McKenzie of Sweetwater, and Laura Hayward & husband Ross of Lubbock. Also survived by her brother Joe T. Smith of Midland, Texas and sister-in-law Edna Smith of St. Louis, MO. Loved by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. They will dearly miss their Mimi, Granny, Mamoo & Aunt Rue Rue.
She leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, faith, and amazing strength. Family and friends will cherish the memories and celebrate her life well lived. Known for her popovers and fried chicken, passion for all sports but a #1 fan to The Texas Rangers and The Dallas Cowboys (she coached from home), her quick wit and one liners, feistiness & spunk, passion for books and literacy, her love for the SHS Class of '53 (Go Mustangs!), but most importantly her loving and generous spirit and finding the good in every day-GRATITUDE.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to LaRue's favorite charity, The . Please send to: Shrine Transportation Fund, 2915 Loop 306, San Angelo, TX 76904 (money used by the Suez Shrine Temple to transport children and their families from this area to Shrine Hospitals) *LaRue is an honorary member of the Nolan County Shrine Club for her love and support of The . Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Nov. 3, 2019