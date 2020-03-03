|
Elnor Glynn Freeman, 88, of Roscoe, passed away on February 20, 2020. Funeral services for Elnor will be held on Saturday, February 22,2020 at 10:30 A.M. at Roscoe Church of Christ. Rian Freeman will be officiating services. Interment will follow at Roscoe Cemetery.
Elnor was born in Lamesa, Texas on March 7, 1931 to parents Homer and Gertrude McLeod. She moved from Lamesa to Roscoe when she was 9 yrs old. Elnor lived in Roscoe for over 80 years. She graduated from Roscoe High School when she was 16 years old. Elnor then attended and graduated from Abilene Christian University. She was a member of Roscoe Church of Christ for over 80 years. Elnor married Jerland Fred Freeman on December 18, 1949 in Roscoe. She taught vacation bible school for many years. Elnor was a Roscoe Plowboys fan and loved watching football. She worked at KXOX and was a member of the garden club. Elnor started a tradition of Sunday lunch, where family and friends would come by every Sunday. She started that tradition in 1975 and carried it on through last Sunday. Elnor loved to cook. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Elnor is survived by: Daughter: Pat Hagerman and husband Steve of Roscoe. Jeanetta Monday and husband Douglas of Shelbyville, Indiana, Sons: Don Freeman of Roscoe and Steve Freeman and wife Jani of Brownwood, TX, 16 Grandchildren, 23 Great-Grandchildren, Sister: Robbie Ratliff of Brownwood, Brother: Wade McLeod and wife Judy of Round Rock, TX, Daughter-in-Law: Linda Freeman of Colorado City, Son-in-Law: Edwin Teltschik of Sinton, TX. and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Elnor was preceded in death by: Husband: Jerland Fred Freeman(2011), Parents Homer and Gertrude McLeod, Son: Freddy Freeman(2007), Daughter: Terri Jo Teltschik, Grandson: Chris Hagerman(2017), Great-grandson: Devon Reece Freeman(2015), Sisters: Betsy Scott(2015), Mary Jo Cardwell (1988)
Pallbearers will be: Grandsons and Granddaughters, Honorary Pallbearers will be: Great Grandchildren.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Feb. 21, 2020