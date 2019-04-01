Elutierio "Tuto" R. Gutierrez, 87, of Sweetwater, passed away on March 27, 2019 at Sweetwater Healthcare. Holy Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church at 11:00 A.M. Father Nilo Nalugon will be officiating service. Interment will follow at Sweetwater Cemetery under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. A Rosary will be held on Friday, March 29,2019 at 7:00 P.M. at McCoy Chapel of Memories.

Elutierio was born on September 16,1931 in Sweetwater, Texas to parents Margarito and Socoro Gutierrez. He married Eloisa Meneses in Sweetwater in 1951. Elutierio was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. He loved to travel. He loved watching cowboy movies and watching Dallas Cowboys play football on Sunday. He loved to barbecue and loved to go dancing. Elutierio worked for City of Sweetwater for many years. He loved watching grandchildren play sports. Elutierio, most of all loved spending time with his family.

Elutierio is survived by: Sons: Johnny Gutierrez and wife Mary of Sweetwater, Paul Gutierrez of Sweetwater, Felix Gutierrez and wife Edna Paz of Abilene. Daughters: Janette Boiles and husband Rick of Big Spring, TX, Eloisa Gutierrez of Sweetwater, Patricia Gutierrez and Angel of Big Spring, TX, 12 Grandchildren, 16 Great-Grandchildren, Sisters: Rachael Cuellar of Sweetwater, Rebecca Castillo of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by: Wife: Eloisa Gutierrez, Daughter: Ester Gutierrez, Parents: Margarito and Socoro Gutierrez, Brothers: Pete Gutierrez, Florentino Gutierrez, Margarito Gutierrez Jr., Alfredo Gutierrez.

Pallbearers will be: Johnny Gutierrez, Dominick Boiles, Manuel Arenivaz, Freddie Gutierrez, Tino Gutierrez, Paul Anthony Gutierrez. Online condolences may be made at www.mccoyfh.com. Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Mar. 29, 2019