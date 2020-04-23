|
On April 19, a Sunday morning with her children by her side, Emily McFaul donned her wings and took her heavenly flight to her Lord and Savior and all the friends and loved ones who have gone on before her. After months of bedrest, immobility and distress, she is now free from the burdens of this life and is rejoicing and reuniting with Willard McFaul, her husband of 66 years, her parents Calvin Lee and Geneva Lee Williamson and her sister, Joan Johnson. Emily was born in Conroe, Texas on January 7, 1930. She graduated from Roscoe High School in 1947 and married Willard on November 25, 1948. Emily was a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend to many. She is survived by a son, Wayne McFaul and wife Annette of Gilmer, Texas, daughters Susie Alford and husband Jerry of Roscoe, Texas and Cathi McFaul of Mansfield, Texas. She has five grandchildren: Justin McFaul of Longview, Texas; Misti DeLoera of Roscoe, Texas; Jonathan McFaul of Longview, Texas; Jerad Alford of Roscoe, Texas and Chris Alford of Kansas. She has 12 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Emily was a member of First Baptist Church, Roscoe for 81 years. She served as the church secretary for several pastors. She also was the original owner of the Cotton Belles dress shop in the 1970s. She was instrumental in getting the SNAP Meals on Wheels delivery in Roscoe. Her many talents included sewing, cooking, planning and organizing church events. She played the piano and sang for many years in the ladies trio at church. Graveside services will be at 2 pm Wednesday, April 22 at Roscoe Cemetery. McCoy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 21, 6-8 pm at McCoy Chapel of Memories. Social distancing should be practiced. Pallbearers will be Wayne McFaul, Jerry Alford, Justin McFaul, Jonathan McFaul, Jerad Alford and Armando DeLoera. Honorary pallbearers: Amri DeLoera, Mason Alford, Amrin Deloera, Amrik DeLoera and Kennedy Alford. The family would like to extend special thanks to Emily's hospice nurse, Valerie Pruitt and caregivers, Mary Ham, Connie Hernandez, Patricia Reed, Lupe Gutierrez and Karron Clark. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Open Door Child Development Center at FUMC, Box 489, Roscoe, Texas or to the SNAP Meals on Wheels program, 1701 Elm, Sweetwater, Texas. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Apr. 21, 2020