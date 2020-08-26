Ernest Schattel, age 97, of Roscoe, Texas passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Lyndale Memory Care in Abilene. Funeral services will be at 2:00 P.M. Monday, August 24, 2020 at McCoy Chapel of Memories with Reverend Ben Reid officiating. Private family graveside services will follow at Lone Wolf Cemetery under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home in Sweetwater. Family and friend's visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. on Monday. Ernest was born February 17, 1923 at Hermleigh, Texas to the late Emil and Louise Schattel. He graduated from Pyron High School in 1941, then attended North Texas Agriculture College for a year, then served in the United States Army Air Corp as a Staff Sgt. When he returned, he finished and graduated from North Texas Agriculture College and then attended the University of Texas Arlington. He married Janet Moore August 23, 1946 at Fort Worth, Texas. Ernest lived in the Roscoe area all of his life and was a farmer. He was a past member of B.P.O Elks Lodge, the VFW and past Director of the Inadale Co-op Gin. His hobbies include flying, boating, fishing and traveling. He was an avid Roscoe Plowboys and Plowgirls fan. Ernest is survived by his wife of 74 years, Janet Schattel of Roscoe and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Leo Schattel, Walter Schattel, Eugene Schattel and John Schattel, sisters; Della Light and Evelyn Clifton, brothers-in-law; Buford Light and Billy Joe Clifton, sisters-in-law; Annabell Schattel, Louise Schattel and Fern Schattel, nieces; Lisa Bowman and Dana Boggs, nephews; Emil Schattel and Paul William Schattel. Memorials may be made to the Lone Wolf Cemetery Association, West Texas Rehab Center or to one's favorite charity. Pallbearers will be Glen Barton, Mark Moore, Don Kubena, Kenny Landfried, Ricky Bowman and Greg Burwick. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.