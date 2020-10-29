1/1
Eula Mae Hunter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eula's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willow Park, TX – Eula Mae Hunter, 75, passed away on September 1, 2020 in Willow Park, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday October 24, 2020 at the Roscoe Cemetery with David Draper, of First Baptist Church Roscoe officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. Eula Mae was born in Roscoe, Texas to Harvid and Bertha Hunter. She grew up in Roscoe, Texas and graduated from Roscoe High School as Valedictorian. Following high school, Eula Mae attended some college before beginning her career in banking. She continued to live in Roscoe for many years while working in banking in Sweetwater, Texas before moving to Irving, Texas and later Coppell, Texas. Eula Mae remained in the area where she continued a long career in banking. Eula Mae was loving and loyal and she was happiest spending time with her family and she will be greatly missed. Eula Mae was preceded in death by her parents Harvid and Bertha Hunter, her brothers Roy, Arnold, Archie and Howard and her sisters Thelma and Audrey. Eula Mae is survived by her sister, Sheila Sue Sanford, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCoy Funeral Home Inc
401 E 3rd St
Sweetwater, TX 79556
(325) 235-8666
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McCoy Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved