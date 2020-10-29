Willow Park, TX – Eula Mae Hunter, 75, passed away on September 1, 2020 in Willow Park, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday October 24, 2020 at the Roscoe Cemetery with David Draper, of First Baptist Church Roscoe officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. Eula Mae was born in Roscoe, Texas to Harvid and Bertha Hunter. She grew up in Roscoe, Texas and graduated from Roscoe High School as Valedictorian. Following high school, Eula Mae attended some college before beginning her career in banking. She continued to live in Roscoe for many years while working in banking in Sweetwater, Texas before moving to Irving, Texas and later Coppell, Texas. Eula Mae remained in the area where she continued a long career in banking. Eula Mae was loving and loyal and she was happiest spending time with her family and she will be greatly missed. Eula Mae was preceded in death by her parents Harvid and Bertha Hunter, her brothers Roy, Arnold, Archie and Howard and her sisters Thelma and Audrey. Eula Mae is survived by her sister, Sheila Sue Sanford, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.