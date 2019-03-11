Mrs. Evelyn Evans (or Grams to all who knew her) passed away March 7, 2019 at her home from a short illness, at the age of 84.

Graveside services for Mrs. Evans will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Hillside Memorial Gardens with Hospice Chaplain Kinney Robinson officiating. Services are under the direction of Bell-Cypert-Seale Funeral Home.

Mrs. Evans was born on December 17, 1934 in Sweetwater, TX to Ernest and Edith Wilson.

She is preceded in death by her husband Hub Evans, daughter Tammy Evans, her parents, her sisters, Ernestine Dismuke and Bonnie Ervin, brothers, Keith and Kenneth Wilson.

She is survived by:

1)Son - Neil Evans and wife Debra, Snyder, TX

1)Daughter - Sammie Poe and husband Gary, Snyder, TX

1)Brother - Bobby Wilson and wife Betty, Irving, TX

2)Sisters in Law - Janice Smith, View, TX

Bobbie Evans, Stephenville, TX

8)Grandchildren - Amber Cline and husband Jim Bob, Snyder, TX

Austin Lyle and wife Jillian, Lubbock, TX

Troy Evans, San Antonio, TX

Lindsey Palacios and husband Robert, Snyder, TX

Jordan Mallory and husband Mark, Stephenville, TX

John Gilbert, Lubbock, TX

Andy Poe, Odessa, TX

Stacey Poe, Kerrville, TX

8)Great Grandchildren - Macey Palacios, Snyder, TX

Connor Escalera, Blackhawk, CO

Gavin Escalera, Snyder, TX

Cooper and Kristen Cline, Snyder, TX

Journey and Collins Lyle, Lubbock, TX

Veda Poe, Harper, TX

Drake Poe and wife Kaitlyn, Vadenberg AFB, CA

Jordan Poe, Port Aransas, TX

2)Great Great Grandchildren - Layla Hawkins, Harper, TX

Christopher Cline, Snyder, TX

She will be dearly missed by special friends: Carl and Helen Mock, David Lyle, Mike and Laurie Flynn, John and Vicki Flynn, Tim and Maria Flynn, Richard and Ladelle Nicholson and numerous other family and close friends.

Evelyn/Grams worked as a secretary at Snyder Independent School District in the Bus/Maintenance Barn for 20+ years. Prior to that she was a mother and homemaker. She was active at Colonial Hill Baptist Church until the health of her sister Bonnie declined and she decided to become Bonnie's caregiver. She was involved in the nursery department of CHBC as she loved the little ones. She was also a member of one of the Ladies Class at CHBC.

She loved to crochet and made many afghans for people; as well as a great cook and a wonderful mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. She was an avid gardener and had a beautiful yard with many flowers and a beautiful fish pond where she sat for many, many hours. She loved all animals. She loved to read and has read through the Bible numerous times and memorized ALL of the books of the Bible - which she quoted to the nurses and doctors at Cogdell Hospital She always put others first before herself.

Evelyn/Grams loved everyone and has mande many friends over the years. Thank you all for the prayers, they were deeply felt.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Colonial Hill Baptist Church in Snyder, TX.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Colonial Hill Baptist Church in Snyder, TX.

Online condolences may be posted at www.bellcypertseale.com