Evelyn Mae Gann, 82, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 in Hawley. Visitation will be 6:00 – 7:30 PM, Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Elmwood Funeral Home, 5750 Hwy 277 South. Funeral service will be 2:00 PM, Friday, January 3, 2020 at Hawley Church of Christ, 410 4th St, Hawley, TX. Interment will follow the service in the Hawley Cemetery.
Evelyn was born February 24, 1937 in Abilene, Texas to parents, Roy and Dorothy Haile. She married Donald Gann in 1966 In California. Shortly after they were married the family moved back to Texas. The couple were longtime residents of Sweetwater. Evelyn loved playing guitar and singing. She liked traveling and was always on the go. Evelyn loved her church family and attended Hawley Church of Christ faithfully. Above all Evelyn loved her family and having them all together under one roof was her favorite thing. Her legacy will carry on through the years and she will always be loved and missed.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Gann; her parents; her siblings, Winnie Clark, Georgia Lee Underwood, and Marvin Haile; and four great grandchildren.
Evelyn is survived by her children, Lana Williams, Judy Critz (Dale), Terry Long (Edie), Lisa Seals, Karla Knight, Jason Gann (Dianna), and Rebecca Gann (Jeff); 21 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; one sister, Daphna Davidson (Standlee); and numerous nieces, nephews, and family members.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Jan. 2, 2020