Evelyn (Terry) Reeves, age 94, of Sweetwater passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Hoyt Place in Sweetwater. Funeral services will be at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Avondale Baptist Church with Rev. Richard Acuña officiating. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Evelyn was born to the late Tom and Edna (Armstrong) Terry, July 30, 1924 at Roby, Texas. She moved to California to attend college and received her Associates Degree, then moved back and was the Office Manager for the ASCS office in Sweetwater. She had lived in Fisher and Nolan Counties most of her life. Evelyn then married Eldon Maurice Reeves May 10, 1961 in Lovington, New Mexico. She was a loving wife, mother and homemaker and was a member of Avondale Baptist Church. Evelyn is survived by her daughter; Ann Reeves Case and husband Terry of Marble Falls, Texas, three grandchildren; Christine Khamisi and husband Samer of Goldsboro, North Carolina, Daniel Case of Austin, Texas and Susanna Case of Arlington, Texas, sister; Irene Ludlum of Sweetwater and her brother; Bill Terry of Snyder, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband; Eldon Reeves May 29, 2003, son; Robert Reeves, daughter; Bettye Reeves Kamstra, two sisters; Maxine Warshaw, Inalee Gunnels and a brother Wayne Terry. Pallbearers will be her grandson; Daniel Case and nephews; Chester Warshaw, Tommy Gunnels, Jeff Terry, Rick Peeples and Max Peeples. The family wishes to send a Special Thank You for all the Love and Care given to Evelyn by Pam and Aubrey Crowley as her neighbors and the employees of the Hoyt Place.