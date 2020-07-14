1/1
Eziquel "Zeke" Vera
1965 - 2020
Eziquel (Zeke) Vera 54, of Sweetwater went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Zeke was born July 17, 1965 to Robert and Celina (Dimas) Vera in Kennedy, TX. Zeke was a fun-loving hard-working man who loved his family very much. Zeke is survived by his wife Rachel Vera of Sweetwater; three sons Matt Adkins and wife Reta of Nugent, TX, Zeke Vera, Jr. and wife Christina of Sweetwater, Israel Vera of Sweetwater; daughter Sandy Lopez and husband Roy of Roscoe. Zeke had eight grandchildren Miley Adkins, Gunner Adkins, Victoria Lopez, Xavier Lopez, Valarie Lopez, Tommy Lopez, Kaitlyn Vera and Kyndal Vera. Zeke is also survived by two brothers Rudy Vera and wife Linda of Sweetwater, Israel Vera and wife Monica of Sweetwater; four sisters Gloria Olguin of Sweetwater, Gracie Guerrero and husband Abraham of Sweetwater, Mary Zapata and husband Marcos of Abilene, TX, Sophia Granados and husband Marcelino of Sweetwater. Zeke is preceded in death by his father Robert Vera, Sr., mother Celina Dimas, two brothers Paul Vera, Robert Vera, Jr. and a sister Celina Vera. Funeral services will be held 6:00 P.M. Monday, July 13, 2020 at McCoy Chapel of Memories. Zeke's last wish was to be cremated. All services are under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. God saw him getting tired, and a cure was not to be, So he put his arms around him and whispered "Come to me" with tearful eyes we watched him suffer and saw him slowly fade away. Although we loved him dearly we could not make him stay. A golden heart stopped beating, hardworking hands put to rest, God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.

Published in Sweetwater Reporter from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McCoy Funeral Home Inc
401 E 3rd St
Sweetwater, TX 79556
(325) 235-8666
