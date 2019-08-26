|
Fabian Joe Torres, age 33, of Sweetwater passed away August 19, 2019. Holy Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church with Father Nilo Nalugon officiating. Interment will follow at Sweetwater Cemetery under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. A wake and rosary will be held Friday at 6:30 P.M. at McCoy Chapel of Memories. Fabian was born November 20, 1985 in Sweetwater. He was a graduate of Hobbs School, and worked as a Farm Hand. His passion was drawing and he enjoyed working with family members at the Rattlesnake Round-up. Fabian loved his family and especially loved the children and always took time to sit and play with them. He was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Parish and had lived in Sweetwater most of his life. He is survived by his father; Frank Torres of Sweetwater, sister; Connie Torres Rico and husband Jesus of Sweetwater, brothers; Michael Steven Torres, Sr. and Adrian Torres and wife Monica of Sweetwater, paternal grandmother; Juanita Torrez of Sweetwater, aunts; Ofelia Gipson of Ennis, Texas, Estella Jara of Big Spring, uncles Joe Torres of Sweetwater and Fred Jara of Big Spring, nieces and nephews; Addison Rico, Michael Steven Torrez, Jr., Adrian Ryan Torres, Larissa Carrillo and Isaac Carrillo and numerous great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother Jessie Jara Torres, maternal grandparents Frank and Jesusita Jara and paternal grandfather Esteban Torrez. Pallbearers will be Steven Torrez, Jr., Jesus Rico, Adrian Torres, Danny Camacho, Sebastian Carrillo and Zachariah Carrillo. Honorary pallbearer will be Michael Steven Torres, Sr. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Aug. 23, 2019