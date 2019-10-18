|
Felipe Neri DeLoera 83, of Roscoe passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at his residence. Holy Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 A.M. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church with Father Nilo Nalugon officiating. Interment will follow at Loraine Cemetery under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. A visitation was held 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the funeral home. A wake and rosary will be held 6:30 P.M. Friday, October 11, 2019 at McCoy Chapel of Memories. Felipe was born May 26, 1936 in Champion, TX in Nolan County to the Late Margarito and Juanita (Sanchez) DeLoera. He lived all of his life in Nolan County. Felipe married Anita Salinas on June 30, 1962 in Colorado City. Felipe was known for his love of music and entertaining his family and friends his entire life. He played many different instruments, but his favorite was the guitar. Felipe is survived by his wife Anita DeLoera of Roscoe; sons Abel DeLoera and wife Sherry of Snyder, Alberto DeLoera and wife Darla of Snyder, Adolfo DeLoera and wife Delia of Sweetwater, Felipe Neri DeLoera, Jr. and wife Shanon of Snyder, Armando DeLoera and wife Misti of Roscoe; his grandchildren Chancey Manwiller and husband Jason, Scott DeLoera, Andrea Megan DeLoera, Aaron DeLoera and wife Brooke, Angela DeLoera, Devyn Brooke DeLoera, Morgan Kate DeLoera, Kyle DeLoera, Oakley Ryan DeLoera, Lauren Levens, Felipe Neri DeLoera III, Sierra Katelyn DeLoera, Amri DeLoera, Amrin DeLoera, Amrik DeLoera and five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and four sisters. Pallbearers will be Albert DeLoera, Adolfo DeLoera, Aaron DeLoera, Oakley DeLoera, Trey DeLoera and Kyle DeLoera. Honorary pallbearers will be Amrin DeLoera and Amrik DeLoera. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Oct. 11, 2019