Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCoy Funeral Home Inc
401 E 3rd St
Sweetwater, TX 79556
(325) 235-8666
Resources
More Obituaries for Felipe DeLoera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Felipe Neri DeLoera


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Felipe Neri DeLoera Obituary
Felipe Neri DeLoera 83, of Roscoe passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at his residence. Holy Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 A.M. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church with Father Nilo Nalugon officiating. Interment will follow at Loraine Cemetery under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. A visitation was held 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the funeral home. A wake and rosary will be held 6:30 P.M. Friday, October 11, 2019 at McCoy Chapel of Memories. Felipe was born May 26, 1936 in Champion, TX in Nolan County to the Late Margarito and Juanita (Sanchez) DeLoera. He lived all of his life in Nolan County. Felipe married Anita Salinas on June 30, 1962 in Colorado City. Felipe was known for his love of music and entertaining his family and friends his entire life. He played many different instruments, but his favorite was the guitar. Felipe is survived by his wife Anita DeLoera of Roscoe; sons Abel DeLoera and wife Sherry of Snyder, Alberto DeLoera and wife Darla of Snyder, Adolfo DeLoera and wife Delia of Sweetwater, Felipe Neri DeLoera, Jr. and wife Shanon of Snyder, Armando DeLoera and wife Misti of Roscoe; his grandchildren Chancey Manwiller and husband Jason, Scott DeLoera, Andrea Megan DeLoera, Aaron DeLoera and wife Brooke, Angela DeLoera, Devyn Brooke DeLoera, Morgan Kate DeLoera, Kyle DeLoera, Oakley Ryan DeLoera, Lauren Levens, Felipe Neri DeLoera III, Sierra Katelyn DeLoera, Amri DeLoera, Amrin DeLoera, Amrik DeLoera and five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and four sisters. Pallbearers will be Albert DeLoera, Adolfo DeLoera, Aaron DeLoera, Oakley DeLoera, Trey DeLoera and Kyle DeLoera. Honorary pallbearers will be Amrin DeLoera and Amrik DeLoera. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Felipe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McCoy Funeral Home Inc
Download Now