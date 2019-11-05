|
|
Felix Anthony (Tony) Blair, age 65, of Sweetwater, Texas, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital.
A Military Graveside Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Texas State Veteran's Cemetery, Abilene, Texas with the Dyess AFB Honor Guard. Entombment of cremains will follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home.
Tony was born on January 21, 1954 in Lamesa, Texas to Felix Joseph and Vada (Alston) Blair. He married Sharon Kaye Blair on June 28, 1990 in Sweetwater, Texas. Tony was a U.S. Air Force Korean veteran and later worked in the Civil Service Department of the military, retiring after forty six years of service. He was a Christian. He loved his family and will be truly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Kaye Blair of Sweetwater, Texas, daughters, Carin Blair Hoober and husband Sam of Chaney, Washington, Kristi Eivens and husband James of Sweetwater, Texas, son, Stephen Presley and wife Melisa of Sweetwater, Texas, five grandchildren, Elysia Hoober, Kambryn Presley, Morgan Gomez, Justen Gomez and Korben Cunningham, mother-in-law, Connie Blair of Sweetwater, Texas, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Felix Blair, mother Vada Shanklin, father-in-law, Fred Blair, and sister, Pam Lovelace.
