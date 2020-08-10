1/1
Feliz DeLaCruz
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Feliz's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Felix De La Cruz, Sr., 87, of Sweetwater, TX, passed away Friday July 31, 2020 at his residence. Holy Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church with Father Nilo Nalugon officiating. Interment will follow at Sweetwater Cemetery under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. A Wake and Rosary will be 6:30 P.M. on Monday, August 3, 2020 at the funeral home. Felix was born May 1, 1933 in Edwards County, TX to the late Juan and Isabel (Arispe) De La Cruz. He married Adela Guevara in January of 1956 in Mexico. Felix is survived by Three sons; Ricardo De La Cruz and wife Molly of Hobbs New Mexico, Rogelio De La Cruz and wife Velma of Sweetwater, and Felix De La Cruz, Jr. of Sweetwater, TX.; sister Esperanza Arispe De La Cruz of Mexico; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife Adela De La Cruz on January 23, 2009. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCoy Funeral Home Inc
401 E 3rd St
Sweetwater, TX 79556
(325) 235-8666
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McCoy Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved