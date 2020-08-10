Felix De La Cruz, Sr., 87, of Sweetwater, TX, passed away Friday July 31, 2020 at his residence. Holy Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church with Father Nilo Nalugon officiating. Interment will follow at Sweetwater Cemetery under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. A Wake and Rosary will be 6:30 P.M. on Monday, August 3, 2020 at the funeral home. Felix was born May 1, 1933 in Edwards County, TX to the late Juan and Isabel (Arispe) De La Cruz. He married Adela Guevara in January of 1956 in Mexico. Felix is survived by Three sons; Ricardo De La Cruz and wife Molly of Hobbs New Mexico, Rogelio De La Cruz and wife Velma of Sweetwater, and Felix De La Cruz, Jr. of Sweetwater, TX.; sister Esperanza Arispe De La Cruz of Mexico; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife Adela De La Cruz on January 23, 2009. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.